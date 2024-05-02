Urhobo Community Monarch Who Bagged Ph.D Gives Reasons Why He Returned To School

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The traditional ruler of Idjerhe kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Monday Obukowho Whiskey Udurhie I, has explained why he returned to school to bag a PhD.

The journalist-monarch bagged a PhD in Mass Communication from the Delta State University, Abraka, during the school’s 16th convocation ceremony last Saturday.

He said he needed to be more educationally equipped to be able to rule the people of Idjerhe kingdom well.

Speaking to journalists after he was conferred with the academic degree in the presence of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro and several traditional rulers, the royal father stated that everyone needed more education to come out well in life.

According to him, even artisans like roadside mechanics need education to perform well and make significant impacts in their chosen vocations.

“Everybody needs education, even the native doctor, mechanic, to be able to perform well in their chosen careers.

“People begin to ask me ‘what do I need further education for? l know with a PhD in Mass Communication, l will rule my people better: people will understand my policies and programmes better, especially, those who have some level of education,” he said.

On how he was able to combine the rulership of the kingdom and education, he admitted that it was not easy, but being a task he must fulfill, he made out time from his busy schedules to attend lectures to emerge successful.

He encouraged all and sundry, especially his immediate constituency (journalists) to improve themselves by furthering their education for future opportunities.

”Each time l came to school, l sat by my corner, took my lectures and went back home.

“By the grace of God, l was able to do it for the two years. I give glory to God. l am being rewarded excellently in this ceremony.”

Nigeria Tribune

For media advert, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media place and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com