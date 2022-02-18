Urhobo Community Leader Allegedly Rape 12-Year-Old At Gunpoint

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 12-year-old girl has allegedly been raped at gunpoint by a man identified as Israel and said to be the Chairman of Oguname Street Association in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was learnt that the suspect was apprehended by local security men in the area on Tuesday night.

Isreal was said to have offered N20,000 as a bribe to the security guards who caught him in the act. They, however, reportedly, declined and took him to the town hall.

It was learnt that some members of the community are trying to cover up the incident, saying that “the 12-year-old girl was not a virgin” and that “sex is not a new thing to her,” Warri Aproko reports.

When contacted by SaharaReporters, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said they had also heard about the alleged rape but it had not been reported.

“The matter has not been reported, we are only hearing the rumour just the way you did. We don’t have information; nobody has reported it. We don’t know who to arrest, we don’t even know who was raped.

“As soon as I get information that concerns the matter, I will revert,” he said.

