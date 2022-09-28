1 2 3 4 5
Urhobo Community Lament Dilapidated State Of Ophorigbala Mixed Secondary School (PHOTOS)

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indigenes of Ophorigbala Community in Ughelli South local government of Delta State have  lamented the  absent of  Delta State developmental project in their community.

The indigenes who made the lamentation in their community facebook  page, ‘Ophorigbala Community ‘ expressed their disgust over the neglect of the community.

They stated that they have not felt the present  of any ruling government in term of  provision of education facilities, good road and other infrastructural amenities for the social development of  their  community  since the inception of the present democratic process.

They complained that beside not having motor able road  to link them with other urhobo communities and main towns like Ughelli and Warri among others , the only school, Ophorigbala Mixed Secondary which was founded by former Bendel State Governor, Late Prof Ambrose Ali in 1980 have been left unattended to by  succeeding governments in the state.

The school was reported to have been shut down for some years  after  it was established in 1980 and was  reopened  in September 2003  through the humanitarian assistant  of Late Chief M.B. Kalusi who renovated and furnished the school with his personal fund.

The indigenes disclosed that nineteen years after Chief Kalusi brought  the school back to  life, no government present has been felt in the school.

They disclosed that the worrisome thing about it  is that during campaign and  election period, politicians will come to seek their votes with bogus promises but after election nothing will be heard from them.

The indigenes while appealing to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa  to come to their assistance in term of provision of social infrastructural amenities to their  community, they threatened that they   may not vote for any Party who does not have the interest of the community at heart.

 

 

