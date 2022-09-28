Urhobo Community Lament Dilapidated State Of Ophorigbala Mixed Secondary School (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Indigenes of Ophorigbala Community in Ughelli South local government of Delta State have lamented the absent of Delta State developmental project in their community.

The indigenes who made the lamentation in their community facebook page, ‘Ophorigbala Community ‘ expressed their disgust over the neglect of the community.

They stated that they have not felt the present of any ruling government in term of provision of education facilities, good road and other infrastructural amenities for the social development of their community since the inception of the present democratic process.

They complained that beside not having motor able road to link them with other urhobo communities and main towns like Ughelli and Warri among others , the only school, Ophorigbala Mixed Secondary which was founded by former Bendel State Governor, Late Prof Ambrose Ali in 1980 have been left unattended to by succeeding governments in the state.

The school was reported to have been shut down for some years after it was established in 1980 and was reopened in September 2003 through the humanitarian assistant of Late Chief M.B. Kalusi who renovated and furnished the school with his personal fund.

The indigenes disclosed that nineteen years after Chief Kalusi brought the school back to life, no government present has been felt in the school.

They disclosed that the worrisome thing about it is that during campaign and election period, politicians will come to seek their votes with bogus promises but after election nothing will be heard from them.

The indigenes while appealing to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to come to their assistance in term of provision of social infrastructural amenities to their community, they threatened that they may not vote for any Party who does not have the interest of the community at heart.