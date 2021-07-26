Urhobo Community Disowns Leaders Accused Of Pipeline Vandalization

Share This























LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Oviri-Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday urged the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC as well as other relevant authorities including Non-Governmental Organizations in the Country not to have any dealings with eight of its leaders over their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a major oil pipeline in the Community.

The Delta State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR and a leader in the Community, Comrade (Elder) A. Peter Edariese made the call in a statement signed and made available to newsmen.

Comrade (Elder) Edariese said the Community leaders are in hiding to avoid arrests and prosecution.

He gave the names of the eight leaders to include the President-General of the Community, Chief John Akaruayen Ewenede.

Others are Chief Victor Onadiemor, Chief Austin Etata,Engr. Peter Teme Arumala, Mr.Sunday Okreghe, 6) Pastor Israel Azagba,Mr. Ekpoko Ejiro,Chief Friday Akporehe, chief Paul E. Agboroh, Vice President,Secretary, treasurer, financial Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Spokesman and 2nd Vice President respectively.

According to him, Oviri-Olomu Community decided to disclaim the leaders because they conspired together among themselves and others to vandalize a major Oil delivery pipeline.

Comrade Edariese said the 2nd Vice President of Oviri-Olomu Community used his position in Olomu Kingdom to aid the illegal activities of the above stated criminal elements in the community to achieve their nefarious objectives against the good people of Community.

“That’s why I am standing firm with other compatriots to make sure good prevail over evil in our community for the good of both the living and the unborn generations of our people.”

He stressed,”Oviri-Olomu Community, which is a bed to several oil wells and a major oil delivery pipeline in Delta State have no President General and no leaders at the moment who have the mandate of the people to represent them in any issue of their well-being on the development of oil at the moment due to the involvements of the community President General and his executives and other key leaders of the Community in criminal activities.”

He noted that the runaway community leaders are persons who are saddled with the duty of care to protect the oil facilities on behalf of the asset managers and the federal government if any criminal attempts to vandalise same.

The vandalized a major Oil delivery pipeline was established in the Community since 1974 by the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

Ndokwa Reporters