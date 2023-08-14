Urhobo Community Disowns Eviction Notice Issued To Ijaw Indigenes

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY0-The Union of Udu Communities (UUC) in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has distanced itself from the purported eviction notice to the Ijaws living in Udu communities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the UUC Secretary, Hon. Patrick Okorugbo.

The statement described the purported seven-day eviction notice as the handiwork of some individuals who wanted to leverage on the boundary dispute between Aladja Community and their neighbouring Ogbe-Ijoh Community to cause disaffection in the area.

The UUC in the statement warned the faceless individuals to refrain from spreading such unwholesome notice because of its negative effects.

It added that the unfortunate development could hinder the peaceful resolution of the boundary dispute between the two communities in the area.

It emphasised that Udu people were peace loving and therefore would not engage in furthering the dispute with their neighbouring Ijaw community, especially as the state government was working assiduous to bring lasting peace to the area.

It maintained that the faceless individuals spreading the purported eviction notice on the social media were war mongers who the union would not be allowed to continue to sow the seed of acrimony in the area and therefore urged the Ijaws to go about their normal activities without fear in the area.

Delta Bulletin

