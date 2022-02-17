Urhobo Community Declares War On Cultists, Arrests Five Suspects

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The elders and leaders of Urhobo Of Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have taken the fight against cultism and criminality a little further from warning by arresting some suspected persons allegedly involved in cult related activities.

In an unanimous resolution during a meeting of the community, held at the ancestral hall, it was agreed that the five person that disrupted the peace of the community, using dangerous weapons to attack each other in a broad daylight be arrested and handed over to the police.

The President General of the community, Chief John Ewenede JP, and the Secretary General, Chief Austin Etata, confirmed that five have been arrested by the police and charged to court at the Otu-jeremi Magistrate Court.

Ewenede said he would not comment on the matter since it was already before the court of law, adding that if found guilty, they should serve the terms as it would act as a deterrent to others.

Etata,on his part, said that the fight against cultism had begun and would be holistic, saying that no stone would be left unturned until cultism was totally weeded away from the community. According to him, the five person had been remanded in prison while their case at the Otu-jeremi Magistrate Court would soon come up for hearing.

Some Community leaders who commented on the arrested persons praised the action and steps taken by the leadership of the community to eradicate cultism totally from community.

