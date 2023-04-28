Urhobo Chiefs Ban POS Operators fromm Selling, Buying Naira In Their Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Oghara Council of Chiefs and Elders in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State has banned the sales of Naira notes to POS operators in Oghara.

This was made known at the meeting of the council with the management of banks, traders from the cattle market and petroleum marketers in Oghara.

It was agreed that no one should sell or buy old or new Naira notes with the aim to extort the people.

POS operators were also prohibited from buying cash, just as charges henceforth by them have been fixed at N200.00 for every withdrawal of N10,000.00, representing 2 percent of such withdrawals.

A task force has also been put in place to checkmate the activities of the people and POS operators with stringent warning that any one found disregarding the directives would be dealt with accordingly.

It would be recalled that the message was also passed across to the people of the area through a town crier.

