1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Aug 11th, 2021

Urhobo, Benin Bond Strengthened As Urhobotoday Publisher Gives Out Daughter

The new couple.


LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a display of class, culture and fashion on Sunday as family, friends and well-wishers thronged out in their numbers to celebrate with the families of Veteran Online Journalist and Publisher of Urhobotoday, Mr Oghenekevwe Laba from Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and Late DCP Christopher Omoruyi Ero from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr and Mrs Oghenekevwe Laba during the marriage ceremony…


The traditional marriage between Steffi Eseoghene Laba and Paul Osayande Ero which lighted up the entire Olodi – Apapa Area of Lagos on Sunday, 8th August, 2021 in colours of Burgundy, Emerald green and Champagne gold held at the prestigious home of Oghenekevwe Laba with the entertainment of their classic guests at The Vocational Centre And Multi Purpose Hall on Fasasi, Achakpo Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.

The President of GOCOP, Mr Dotun (left)and Vice President of GOCOP, Moureen Chigbo (Right)with the parents of the new couple during the marriage ceremony…


The visibly proud and happy parents of the bride were all over the hall ensuring guests satisfaction.
Members of the Maritime Journalists Association of Nigeria (MAJAN), The Powerful Pen Media Chapel(PPMC) of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers were in attendance.

Members of Maritime Journalists Association of Nigeria (MAJAN) and PowerPen Newspaper were conspicuously present at the event…


MegaSplash Magazine news crew wishes the newly wedded couple eternal love and God’s presence in their family.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close