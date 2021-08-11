Urhobo, Benin Bond Strengthened As Urhobotoday Publisher Gives Out Daughter
LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a display of class, culture and fashion on Sunday as family, friends and well-wishers thronged out in their numbers to celebrate with the families of Veteran Online Journalist and Publisher of Urhobotoday, Mr Oghenekevwe Laba from Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and Late DCP Christopher Omoruyi Ero from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.
The traditional marriage between Steffi Eseoghene Laba and Paul Osayande Ero which lighted up the entire Olodi – Apapa Area of Lagos on Sunday, 8th August, 2021 in colours of Burgundy, Emerald green and Champagne gold held at the prestigious home of Oghenekevwe Laba with the entertainment of their classic guests at The Vocational Centre And Multi Purpose Hall on Fasasi, Achakpo Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.
The visibly proud and happy parents of the bride were all over the hall ensuring guests satisfaction.
Members of the Maritime Journalists Association of Nigeria (MAJAN), The Powerful Pen Media Chapel(PPMC) of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers were in attendance.
MegaSplash Magazine news crew wishes the newly wedded couple eternal love and God’s presence in their family.