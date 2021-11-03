UPU To Draft A Blue Print On Urhobo Agenda, To Demand One Trillion As Reparation

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun (Dr) Moses Oghenerume Taiga has revealed that A Think Tank has been at work drafting what will be the Urhobo Agenda with which it will engage its people, Nigeria, and the world.

Olorogun Moses Taiga who made the revelation on Wednesday at a world press conference on the commemoration of the 90th Anniversary of the Union at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state disclosed that in crafting an Urhobo Agenda they took a hard and dispassionate look at the Nigeria of yesterday, today, and what it would be like tomorrow.

He disclosed that what they will offer as Urhobo Agenda will begin by evaluating their present predicament in Nigeria and then come up with a blueprint of a new deal with Nigeria.

“The Urhobo are forward-looking people who are conscious of the imperative of change. It is not lost on us that Nigeria is undergoing a kind of tumult that will ultimately engender a new dawn. What then is Urhobo doing to negotiate a place for its future in the anticipated dawn? This is where I have envisioned and encapsulated an URHOBO AGENDA ,” Ologun Moses Taiga disclosed.

Taiga pointed out that an URHOBO AGENDA must of necessity focus on their endangered environment which has been laid waste by years of crude oil exploitation and exploration.

“To begin with, the Urhobo people will be demanding reparation of One Trillion Naira from the Federal Government of Nigeria and the oil multinationals for the many years of resource plunder and environmental degradation.

“In line with this, we demand an environmental remediation programme for communities that were negatively impacted by oil exploration such as Erhoike, Erhobaro-Orogun, Imodje-Orogun, Afiesere, Evwreni, Erhuemukohwarien, and others,” the Urhobo leader stated.

He disclosed that their Agenda will look inward to consolidate their unity and the true essence of Urhobo ovuovo, adding that they are equally taking measures to reclaim Urhobo language which is already threatened by extinction.

“We must salvage our history and culture. To this end, the UPU will continue to work with the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) and the Urhobo Studies Association (USA),” he stated.

In summary, the UPU President General is of the opinion that the Urhobo Agenda

redirect their interest to agriculture and the attendant empowerment and wealth creation advantages tied to it, adding that it will culminate in the industrialization of Urhoboland.

“We are calling on both the State and Federal Governments to create an enabling environment by curbing insecurity and providing constant electricity for Urhoboland to be attractive to investors.

“Urhoboland can be an investors’ destination and production hub. The Okugbe Micro Finance Bank will drive a revolution in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Urhoboland. The Sapele Port has to be revived, the moribund Delta Steel Company must come alive, and the African Timber and Plywood in Sapele must be made to work. An URHOBO AGENDA will encourage Nigerian and foreign investors to revive the many other moribund industries across the length and breadth of Urhoboland,” he assured.