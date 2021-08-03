Unpaid Stipends: Asaba Monarch Battles Okowa, Council Boss

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, has directed the Asaba community to henceforth take over all duties assigned to the local government council, warning property and business owners in the area not to pay any form of revenue levied by the (local) government.

The directive, it was gathered, was based on the alleged refusal of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Chairman of Oshimil South Local Government Area of the state, Kelvin Ezenyili, to pay the five per cent stipends accruing to him (monarch) for over two years.

He further mandated all sons and daughters of Asaba community to stop attending any meeting, ceremony, function and event organised by the local government.

The traditional ruler also ordered the immediate repossession of all property belonging to Asaba community, either as a source of revenue to the council or enhancement of the council’s administrative process, which include markets and council quarters.

Speaking on Saturday through his palace chiefs at a news conference in commemoration of his 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversary celebration at the palace in Asaba, the monarch frowned on what he described as a “slight to my throne and Asaba community”.

He added that the governor and the council chairman ignored his letter, demanding the payment of his stipends.

“Consequent upon the refusal to remit the five per cent stipend accrued to the traditional rulers’ council for over two years, the Asaba community in its Asagba-in-Council meeting therefore declared an indefinite period of non-cooperation.

“The Asagba-in-Council wrote a letter to the council chairman and copied Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The letter was signed by me and titled ‘Demand for the release of Oshimili South Traditional Council stipends withheld for over two years’.

“Till date, neither Governor Okowa nor the council chairman responded to the letter, which is a slight to my throne as the Asagba of Asaba and the Asaba community,” he said. Punch