1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Dec 21st, 2022

Undertaker Allegedly Kills Himself In Warri Apartment

SUICIDE 1

 

LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-An undertaker has allegedly committed suicide in Warri.

It was gathered that the wife of the  trumpeter raised alarm when  she came to their apartment and saw her husband in a lifeless state. 

On close observation, she was alleged to have seen empty cans of sniper insecticide and hypo ( bleach washing liquid ) by the side of her husband.

She was said to have  called for help from nieghbours who immediately took the man for treatment in an hospital.

However their efforts were futile as he was said to have given up the ghost on arrival at the  hospital.

It was also  gathered that the body of the man has been deposited in the murtuary of the said hospital.

The cause of his action was yet to be known as no suicide note was found in his apartment.

It was further gathered that the matter has not been reported to the police  as at the time of filing this report.

 

Delta Bulletin

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close