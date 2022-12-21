Undertaker Allegedly Kills Himself In Warri Apartment

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-An undertaker has allegedly committed suicide in Warri.

It was gathered that the wife of the trumpeter raised alarm when she came to their apartment and saw her husband in a lifeless state.

On close observation, she was alleged to have seen empty cans of sniper insecticide and hypo ( bleach washing liquid ) by the side of her husband.

She was said to have called for help from nieghbours who immediately took the man for treatment in an hospital.

However their efforts were futile as he was said to have given up the ghost on arrival at the hospital.

It was also gathered that the body of the man has been deposited in the murtuary of the said hospital.

The cause of his action was yet to be known as no suicide note was found in his apartment.

It was further gathered that the matter has not been reported to the police as at the time of filing this report.

Delta Bulletin