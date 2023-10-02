UK University Honours  Kwale Divisional Police Officer With  Professorial Award

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A United Kingdom based University St.Thomas-a-Becket University Canterbury England,has conferred an Honorary professorial Award on CSP Edwin Igoche of Kwale Divisional Police Officer Delta State, Nigeria.

The award was presented to the DPO by Prof. Chidi Ehiriodo, The Presiding Chancellor of the African Institute of Theology ( AIT) and assisted by Dr Emeka Okanu.

A Press Release Signed by the Media Aid of the AIT Comr. Christian Isaac made available to Urhobotoday Online News paper in Lagos, says the award was in recognition of his policing prowess in and around the Niger Delta region and his numerous significant contributions to the promotion of Peace in Nigeria.

According to the Release, “St. Thomas -a-Becket University Canterbury England UK, honoured Amb. Edwin Igoche Okoh, as a Professor.

“He received his Professorship Award as a Professor Of Peace Conflict And International Jurisprudence,.The Certificate was Presented by Prof. Chidi Ehiriodo, presiding chancellor, African Institute of Theology, AIT.Assisted by Dr.Emeka Okanu.

Comr. Isaac, Prof. Chidi in his remarks stated that Prof. Edwin Igoche before now has acquired several academic qualifications such as LLB, LLM, LLD. As a distinguished Academia, describing the award a well deserving one.

He Further said the Police Officer has contributed a lot to the Society in the Area s of Curbing Insecurity and also Expand Knowledge Frontier through the Promotions of Peace Activities in Nigeria

Speaking with newsmen, Amb. Prof. CSP, Edwin Igoche Okoh said he dedicated the Award to God Almighty, his Family and the Nigerian Police Force, (NPF).

TO MAINTAIN PEACE IN A CONFLICTS WORLD: “He said as International Justice of Peace and Eminent Peace Ambassador I urge those in Position of Authority should do their best, as Society is Watching them, that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere Justice for One is Justice for all, Justice delay is Justice Denied and for the Society to be Peaceful we must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive.

One who defaults of the power to forgive is default of the power to love, and without love, they will be no Peace.

In all woman conflicts, we must evolve a method which rejects revenge, aggression, and reiteration. The foundation for such a method is love”.

We must acknowledge the fact that at the Centre of Non-Violence, stand the principle of Love. If there is to be Peace in nation’s of the world and goodwill towards mankind, we must believe in the ultimate moral of the universe and also believed that, all reality hinges on moral justification for peace to triumph, if there’s Equity, Justice, and Fairness”.

It is worthy to note that this is the part we take for bringing growth, development an prosperity to our society and the world at large. If Peace and harmony is impeded in our daily life achieving political strength, economic stability and cultural growth will be impossible. It is vital to posses peace within our selfs before transmitting the notion others. Peace is a crucial phenomenon, because lack of Peace conflict, can let’s to violence, which trigger sorrow and gloominess (Unhappiness) in our Lives.

Peace in the world with everything and everyone around us is more important to peace within our selfs. The maintenance of Global Peace and Security is a Crisscross issues that is analytical to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, Conflict resolution is the method and processes involved in facilitating the Peaceful ending of conflict and retribution.

This basically means that, Conflict must be timely averted or manage properly, as failure to do so, will reflect a determined action. For a Conflict to be maximize or averted, we need to actively engage in listening to the other party during the conflict which arguably one of the most important tools or skill to have when it comes to Conflict resolution in other to Sustain “Peace” for millennium development goals.

“He further charge the UN says that, effort from the global community should not relent. Dialogue is the only means to pursue peace and eradicates poverty”.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com