UK Confiscation Order: Ibori Has Two Optional Right Of Appeal-Sagay

LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Constitutional lawyer, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, on Saturday, said that former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori can appeal the judgment of the Southwark Crown Court on confiscation of £101.5 million from him.

Judge David Tomlinson, delivering the confiscation order at Southwark Crown Court, London, said Ibori should pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

Responding to the ruling, Ibori, who claimed that he and those close to him were being persecuted, vowed to challenge the order in the higher courts.

He also added that Judge Tomlinson appeared to have cast aside any pretence of impartiality, while making the order, which he described as both “wholly unrealistic and unrealisable”.

Reacting to the issue, Sagay a former Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, said Ibori has a right to appeal to higher courts in the UK.

He said: “Yes, he has an absolute right to appeal the judgment. The judgment was from a High Court so he can appeal to the higher courts, that is the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“He has two options and both can be exploited. He can appeal the judgment in London and defend any attempt at extradition in Nigeria. He can do the two.”

Vanguard