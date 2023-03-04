Ughelli Residents Hails Supreme Court Verdict On Usage Of Old Naira Notes, Call For Compliance

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Many residents of Ughelli, the administrative headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, have expressed joy over the supreme Court judgement, declaring the use of the old N500 and N1,000 side by side with the new notes until December 31, 2023.

Some residents who spoke on the judgement hailed it, saying that the suffering occasioned by the nonavailability of the new naira notes was becoming unbearable.

One of the residents, popularly known as Mama Esther, said “we can now heave a sigh of relief with the judgement of the court.”

She urged the CBN and the commencial banks to comply with the judgement and make the old naira notes available to cushion the suffering of the people.

Another resident, Mrs Dora Oru, blamed the Federal Government for creating unnecessary hardship in the country through what she described as the inconsistent naira redesign policy.

She said so many people had already wasted the old naira notes they had, adding

that since most of the old naira notes had been destroyed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) the new notes should be made available for use and forget about the old one for good.

On his part, Mr Moses Adigwe said the judgement may be a mere academic exercise, if President Buhari did not come out to make an open declaration, supporting it.

He said it was the declaration of the president that led to the reversal and the eventual use of the old N200 note, despite the court injunction, just as he urged the president to come out with a declaration, supporting the Supreme court judgement.

Others who commented on the judgement praised the supreme court for coming to the aid of the people.

