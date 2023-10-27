Ughelli Praise Night Thrills Residence With Exciting Songs, Drama

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The much anticipated gospel music concert, tagged “The Ughelli Praise Experience”, has been held with the organisers and attendees thrilled with exciting songs and drama displays at the event.

The event, an appendage of the Ughelli Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, the annual prayer convocation of Ughelli Kingdom, was held at the Heroes of Faith Ministries, Ughelli.

The Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, Dr. Wilson Oharisi 111 (JP), who spoke during the programme, said he was happy with the gospel singers who had come to help lift up the little vision he had years back, saying that the vision was expounding tremendously and had come to stay.

The Ughelli monarch said his dream was to nurture the vission and ensure that it was passed on to the next generations.

‘I am happy today and I want to thank you especially the organisers of this Ughelli praise experience that has come to join up with Ughelli prayer day and thanksgiving.

“This collaboration gives us the assurance that Ughelli day of prayer and thanksgiving has come to stay. Some years ago, this vision came to me and I did not hide it. I told some of my pastors about it.

“We all know that when you have a property that you know you will leave for your children as an inheritance, you have to take care of it. So this Ughelli day of prayer and thanksgiving is our vision for the indigenes and non indigenes that are Christians and non Christians.

“When I heard that this praise experience has come to join us to make Ughelli day of prayer and thanksgiving to grow from strength to strength, I was glad and that is why I am here today,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Presiding Pastor of Faith Land Praise Assembly International and organiser of the Ughelli Praise Experience, Apostle Godlives Numa, said the event was tied to one common vision which was to provide a platform for praising God in one voice in Ughelli Land.

According to Apostle Numa, ” this event is tied to one common vision, which is to provide a platform for praising God in one voice in the Land of Ughelli. It is aimed at building a united city of praise to God in the kingdom. You and I will be the people God will use to make this happen,” he added.

He disclosed that it was also to establish a bridge between the old and new generation to foster moral and spiritual uplifting in the upcoming youths.

The music concert, tagged ” Sing Out”, witnessed heart touching performances by renowned gospel artists, such as Evangelists Tisio Tisio, Jerry Ekpekuru, Minister Ruth GoodFriday, Apostle Godlives Numa, Rev. Mega Emuobor, the Ughelli Praise Experience Mass Choir and many other gospel artists across Ughelli North Local Government Area as well as many worshippers.

