Published On: Thu, Dec 30th, 2021

Ughelli North Council Boss Dissolves 2021 Revenue Committees

Hon Adode

LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Hon. Chief Godwin Adode (JP) has approved the immediate dissolution of all revenue committees for the year 2021.

This is contained in a statement signed by Hon Felix Oderhohwo, Secretary to Ughelli North Local Government Council.

The council boss said all those affected by the dissolution should hand over government properties including council receipts in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the Local Government.

“They are therefore warned to stop further collection of revenue on behalf of Ughelli North Local Government Council, as such action would amount to illegality, and defaulters will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution,” Adode said.

“The Local Government Council Chairman, appreciate them for their individual and collective contributions towards the development of the local government and wish them well in their future endeavours.A new committee for the year 2022 will be inaugurated in due course. This directive takes immediate effect.”

