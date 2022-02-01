ubilation In Warri As Missing Primary School Pupil Found Alive, Three Years After

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Father Healey Street in Otovwodo ( Agbassa ) Area in Warri has erupted in jubilation as a missing primary three pupil, Emmanuel Bonny of the neighbouring Torufa Primary School was found alive, three years after.

The mother of the fortunate boy, Mrs Favour Bonny, narrated to newsmen that her son went to Warri Township Station to celebrate Nigeria Independence Day on the 1st of October, 2019 but did not return home.

Mrs Bonny said that the matter of her missing son was reported to all the divisional police stations and electronic media houses in Warri and environs to no avail.

“Today I got a call from a distance relation in Okwagbe Market that a missing child was found in Okpaka Community . The caller advised that I should check if the found child is my son,” she narrated.

Mrs Favour Bonny narrated that the found child was her missing son, Emmanuel.

She explained further that she was told that her son was dumped at Okpaka Community by some unidentified persons in black coloured jeep that immediately zoomed off.

She also gladly informed that her son was graciously released to her by a highly placed kind hearted chief in the community without stress and that the said chief gave her transport fare to her residence in Father Healey Street.

Mrs Bonny had earlier narrated that her son did not recognise his father and herself not until an anointed oil was poured on him by a certain man of God in Okpaka Community.

Emmanuel was taken for a medical checkup at the Central Hospital, Warri as at the time of filing this report.

Delta Bulletin News