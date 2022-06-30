UBA, Rector  Honour Delta  Poly Staff For Returning  Excessive Cash To The Bank

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A worker at Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Mr. Excellent Ugbune, has been honoured by the Oghara branch of the United Bank for Africa for his display of patriotism in returning excess cash paid to him by the bank’s Automated Teller Machine.

The bank, in its appreciation letter to Mr. Ugbune, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri, applauded the polytechnic worker “for his show of honesty and patriotism exemplified” in returning the excess cash paid to him by their ATM.

The statement read partly, “You have proven to be a truly loyal and patriotic customer of our great bank and this honest gesture has gone a long way in putting you on our list of most honoured and respected customers.”

Reacting to the development, the Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Professor Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri commended Mr Ugbune for projecting the name of the polytechnic positively.

While hailing Ugbune for his demonstration of patriotism, the Rector hinted that the polytechnic’s congregation at its year 2022 sitting had approved the issuance of a commendation letter to Mr Ugbune.

