Two-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead, Brother Injured By Trigger Happy NDLEA Operatives

LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 2-year-old baby, Ivan Onose Omhonrina was shot dead and his younger brother, Eromonsele, sustained injury during a raid on a notorious drug joint by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State.

According to Daily Trust, the kids were shot at their mother’s shop when NDLEA operatives raided the drug joint at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

An eyewitness account had it that the victims were in their mother’s shop after school hours when they were hit by stray bullets.

The witness said a stray bullet brushed Eromonsele on the eye while Ivan was hit on his abdomen.

He added that the victims were rushed to the FMC for surgery, adding that Ivan could not survive it.

The Delta State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. John Tunde, who confirmed the incident, however, insisted that his men did not open fire on the kids.

Tunde explained that when the operatives of the command stormed the notorious drug joint to raid and dislodge the place, there was a Toyota Camry parked within the precincts.

According to him, while the operatives were surrounding the place, a Camry car “ran over one of our men while escaping. And in attempts to demobilise the car, our men shot at it.

“What we cannot tell now is whether the children were inside the car at the time of the shooting. Our men did not open fire at any shop. As we speak now, our man, who the car ran over is at the Central Hospital in Ogwashi-Uku,” he stated.

“Our attempt to stop the car was not successful as he escaped. So I can confirm that it happened but this is the true account that I have told you, we can’t be that unprofessional to open fire on a shop. I was at the hospital in the night with the father of the child. We are investigating it.”

Meanwhile, activist Comrade Isreal Joe, said a successful operation has been carried out on the injured sibling.

Father Gives Account Of How NDLEA Operative Kill His Son, Injured Another

What really happened was that I went to my kids school to pick them. I then decided to drop them at the shop, the Plaza close to Sweet Spirit.

That is where my wife’s shop is located so that I can go and meet up with other of my activities adter which I can come and pick home, so we can close for the day.

So, going back to the house to pick up something, my house is just five minutes drive from the shop. Getting to the compound, my wife called me, ‘sweet heart please come.’

They don’t understand whether if it is bullet or anything, there is no gunshot within that environment.

I then rushed back to the place. On getting to the place, my wife called me that they are going to FMC, and that I should meet them there.

It is like it is a gunshot because my wife said she saw my boy’s intestines coming out even the glass that the bullet penetrated, affected my son’s eye.

She held two of them and started shouting for help, that was when she then called me to meet them at FMC.

As I was going to FMC, I said no, let me stop at the shop and know what was happening. When I got to the shop, I saw one Hilux Van, fully loaded with operatives of NDLEA with arms.

I saw another Sienna, they went to turn so that they can go back to inside town not Okpanam town, I saw another Honda. The vehicles were all occupied by NDLEA Operatives. So, they then parked close to my wife’s shop?

According to the people around, they said they were chasing those guys that sells drugs but the guys ran away but I don’t know how manage the bullet got to my wife’s shop.

So, I was trying to ask some of my neighbours. My wife just told me that there’s a gunshot that hit my boy and his intestines are coming out.

Then one of the boys then said it was the gun that was shot that touched your son. That one have me the courage because they had already parked and trying to arrest some other boys while others ran away, the place was rowdy.

That one gave me the courage to meet them and I was trying to take pictures and some videos, one of the boys came out and asked why I was videoing him, asking me if I am mad.

He then cocked his gun, I then told him that the gun you people shot has killed my son, and if you want to kill me, just kill me as I won’t leave to anywhere.

Then the guy then punched me, I then held his hand. Immediately they heard that their gunshot has killed my child, they immediately entered their cars and zoomed off.

I jumped inside my car and followed them till we got to Issele-Azagba, they then stopped while I pulled over in one filling station and they came to me. I told them that the gun they shot killed my son. They said they know and they have called their Commander.

They said I should follow them to their head office in Ogwashi-Uku, getting to that place, their Oga, brought them out, talked to them before coming in.

They started pleading with me and enquired about the condition of the child and I told him that I haven’t seen him as I decided to stay around the shop to know what happened. That was when I discovered that it could be these guys who were armed.

The Oga then said that it was true. According to their Oga, he said what they told him is that they were chasing someone or that they wanted to cross then one bike or a vehicle hit the NDLEA guy, that was when the gun triggered.

He said I should not worry and that I should go and see them first as that is the most important thing to everybody right now and that he will send one or two persons with me.

Immediately, I left for Asaba to come and see them and they told me that they are in the theater and they were looking for blood.

After one and a half hour, the people that the Commander sent, then came that their Oga sent them to come and see the situation and I told them that they are trying to look for blood for him to survive.

The blood they said we should donate is a fresh one and not the one they have in their blood bank. So, we were trying to look for among some of my friends that came around because I could not donate because I am B positive.

So, we then got one of my wife’s worker that is O positive. That one then donated the blood.

We were running around and they were doing X-ray and all of that. About 7:00pm to 1:00am, he then gave up and they called me as the father that the child could not make it that the intestines and kidney were affected.

IVAN Onoseriegba, he is 2 years six months. I have gone to the police station and made my statement.

The second child, Erhumossele is wounded on his eye. The glass the gun penetrated splashed on his eye and body but they said he has a cut. They took him to the theater yesterday at about 2:00am and they came out 6:00am this morning trying to ensure that the cut and wounds are treated.

We need justice for our children. We need to take it up, it cannot just go like this. I don’t even know the condition of this one. I don’t know his fate, we need justice.

The one that died is supposed to graduate next tomorrow. They have given the graduation gown to him