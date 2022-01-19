Two Yahoo Boys Convicted Of Internet Fraud In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC has secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters, Okunrobo Smart and Osayi Casmir Osaruonameh.

They were convicted by Justice F. O. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, after trial on one-count charge of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Osaruonamen was accused of misrepresenting his identity to The Jasmine Carter, a lady in the United States of America, who suffered financial loss of $15,047.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, I. K. Agwai prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, the defence counsel, Matthew Adebola urged the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders who have become remorseful for their actions.

Justice Olubanjo convicted and sentenced the defendants to five years imprisonment with the option of a fine of N1 million each.

In addition, the defendants are to forfeit the balance in their various bank accounts, as well as, their phones and an apple wristwatch to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

They are also to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour henceforth.

PM NEWS