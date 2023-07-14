Two Women Arrested For Selling Dead Fowls To Unsuspecting Customers In Sapele Main Market

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a shocking development, two women have been apprehended by vigilantes and handed over to the police in Sapele for attempting to sell lifeless fowls to unsuspecting consumers.

The culprits, who are yet to be identified, were taken into custody on Tuesday morning at the bustling Sapele Main Market, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Eyewitnesses reported that the duo displayed the merchandise, luring innocent buyers with bags brimming with deceased fowls.

Alarming reports revealed that several individuals had already succumbed to their devious ploy, unwittingly purchasing the fowl before authorities intervened.

The Sapele Local Government Council Health Officers, alerted to this potential health hazard, acted swiftly by calling the police to the spectacle that had unfolded in the heart of the market.

Responding to the distress call, law enforcement officers promptly descended upon the scene, apprehending the two women and confiscating their merchandise.

In the wake of this disturbing incident, concerned citizens anxiously await answers while the motive behind this act remains a mystery, leaving the community in disarray.

As public outrage mounts, the Chairman of the Sapele Local Government Council, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, has assured residents that their safety and well-being remained paramount.

Delta Bulletin