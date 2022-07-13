Two PTI  Effurun Students On Interns  Die in Delta Tank Explosion

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two students of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, have been confirmed dead in the explosion that rocked Matrix Energy Tank Farm at Ifiekporo, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the two students identified as Omare Sunny of the Mechanical Engineering Department and Godstime Chuks of the Petroleum Engineering Department were working as interns in the facility and were on duty when the explosion occurred last Friday night.

It was also gathered from another source that five dead bodies were recovered from the Warri river bank on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies were said to have drowned while trying to flee from the raging inferno.

Confirming the death of the PTI students in a signed press statement made available to journalists in Warri, the President of the institution’s Students Union Government, Comrade Esharedoro Efe, faulted the management of the oil firm for insisting that there were no casualties recorded in the Friday night fire at the company’s gas depot facility.

While revealing that the incident claimed three lives on the spot, with two of them being PTI students working as interns in the facility who were also on duty when the explosion occurred, the statement affirmed that the deceased students were National Diploma graduates, and were undergoing their mandatory one-year industrial training exercise in the company until their demise.

The PTI SUG, therefore, urged the management of Matrix Energy Tank Farm to debunk what it described as the company’s “misguided information” that no casualty was recorded from the explosion that occurred on July 8, 2022, and reach out to the family of the deceased students within 24 hours.

