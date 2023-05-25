Two Persons Feared Killed In Cult Clash In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two persons were feared dead on Wednesday in a cult clash at Orhuworun community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the gory incident occurred when two suspected rival cult groups clashed in the community.

It was gathered that the area had been terrorised by suspected cult members who had been engaging in superiority battles for the past few days.

A resident of the community who would not want his name in print said he was close to the area on Wednesday afternoon when the bloody clash happened.

He said, “Everybody scampered for safety. But we discovered later that two persons were killed.

“I don’t know whether those killed are cult members. I could not confirm that for now.

“The area is tense, and no security operatives have arrived at the scene”.

