Tributes: Urhobo Leaders, Others Pour Encomium On Olorogun Johnson Barovbe In Lagos

LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Although Olorogun Johnson Modika Barovbe has passed on, his good deed will forever be in the hearts of those he left behind.

“He was an Urhobo patriot, a visionary leader, a strategist and great unifier.”

The aforementioned qualities were the testimonies of those who spoke in a day of tribute part 1 held at The Haven Event Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos on Tuesday, February 15th 2022 in respect of the passage of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe.

The large air conditioned hall, both in and outside was fully adorned with the large colourful posters of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe. It was filled to the brim with people from all walks of life who came to pay their tribute to the great Urhobo philantropist.

Urhobo leaders present were Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) President General (Worldwide) Olorogun Moses Taiga, Olorogun Goodie Ibru, former Delta State Commissioner of Education and Lecturer in University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Hope Eghagha, Olorogun (Prof) Joe Abugu (SAN), Osu Re’ Urhobo of Lagos, Olorogun Vincent Ahwi and President of UPU, Apapa Branch, Mr Ovie Oghenekaro among other personalities.

Equally present were members of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, representatives of Urhobo Progress Union Lagos branch, Ovu Development Union (ODU) Lagos Branch, Westminster College Lagos, Westminster Nursery And Primary School Lagos, Urhobo Global Webinar Group, Association of Inner Okukpe Estate Resident and Ariomaghwa Ladies Association UK among others.

Speaking during the event, UPU President-General (Worldwide) Olorogun Moses Taiga said the demise of Olorogun Barovbe has created a great vacuum in Urhoboland, Nigeria and the world. He described Barovbe as bridge builder, a philanthropist, a unifier and a man of peace. He revealed that Olorogun Barovbe was a brother and friend who drew him closer to different Urhobo associations.

“I, Olorugun Johnson Barovbe and Olorogun Goodie Ibru are the three musketeers. He had left two of us behind. He lived a fulfilled life. God should grant him peaceful rest in heaven,” he prayed.

Olorogun Goodie Ibru who said the Barovbe’s family and that of the Ibrus have a close family ties many years ago described Olorogun Barovbe as a great Nigerian and Urhobo patriots who believed very strongly on Urhobo unity.

“Olorogun Barovbe played an important part in my life. I am greatly indebted to him. In spite of all his achievements, he was very humble. He is very interested in Urhobo affairs especially UPU where we both served as member of Board Of Trustee (BOT). He introduced me to Urhobo Historical Society. He also introduced me as a friend to Urhobo Social Club in Lagos. Urhobo nation will miss him .We pray he rest in the bosom of the Almighty God and God will console the wife and the children that he left behind,” he prayed.

The wife of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe, Mrs. (Barr.) Margret Barovbe in her tribute titled, “A Tribute To My God Given Husband, Chief Johnson Modika Barovbe“, said her husband’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable, secure and loved was his greatest strength. She recalled that her husband stood by the family all through, adding that he was always there to support and help them to navigate through life challenges.

“My husband was a God fearing man. He is a man of the people who believed in putting smiles on the people’s faces by giving freely and generously. My beloved husband, rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ until we meet to part no more. Goodnight,” she stated.

A former Commissioner for Education in Delta State and lecturer in University of Lagos, Prof Hope Eghagha described Chief Barovbe as kind hearted and a peace maker who believed in sharing, while Olorogun (Prof) Joe Abugu, SAN said Olorogun Barovbe concern in his last discussion with him was how to launch Urhobo community in Lagos so as to ensure that Urhobo in Lagos, particularly the elites speak in one voice.

Speaking on behalf of Urhobo Social Club Lagos (USCL), the President of USCL, Olorogun Jacob Diedjomahor lamented that the departure of Olorogun Barovbe has left a great vacuum in their hearts, stressing that the Urhobo nation and Nigeria in general will miss his patriotism, contributions and wise counsel.

“It is our sincere prayer that God gives your wife, the children and the entire family the strength to go through this trying time and the fortitude to bear the loss.

Others who paid tribute to Olorogun Johnson Barovbe were his children, Mudiaga, Ufuoma, Ena Oyoma, Ovie, Rugba and grand children.

Former President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Olorogun Simeon Ohwofa, Dr Benson Uwheru, Urhobo Historical Society, Olorogun Wilson Okpubigho, Olorogun and Mrs Omah Odoh –Tadafe, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire, Olorogun Clement Awhana, Oghenekevwe Laba and host of others were present to pay tribute to their leader, Olorogun Johnson Modika Barovbe. ADIEU DADDY.