Transgender? Police Force PRO Vows To ‘Take Action’ On DELSU Students’ Crossdressing Video

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has reacted to the video of male students of Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, wearing female attire.

As part of their final year activities, the students organised a ‘Gender-Switch Day’. The event allows male students to dress in female attire while the reverse is the case.

In the now-viral clips, the male students could be spotted wearing skirts, wigs, high heels and make-up to look like ladies.

Female students also wore male attires and costumes during the event.

**Delsu switch day** E come be like say some of dem dey show their true color ? pic.twitter.com/wEkUZmh0De — dare tiwa (@Tiwa_Memedia) July 19, 2023

The footage elicited humorous reactions on social media, with some users arguing that the students have been waiting for the opportunity to dress like the opposite gender.

Reacting to the clips, Adejobi vowed to take necessary actions concerning the activities of DELSU students.

The police PRO said he will also offer the advice needed to curb such behaviour among young people.

“Noted. I will take action on this, and give the necessary advice,” he wrote on Twitter.

TheCable