Tragedy: Tanker Crushes Fifteen Pupils To Death In Effurun, Delta

LAGOS JULY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Not fewer than 15 pupils of the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have been crushed to death by a petrol tanker.

The students were returning from school around 3:30pm Thursday when the tanker loaded with petroleum product crushed the students to death while others still alive were taken to the Army Hospital, Effurun Barracks for medical attention.

The accident, it was learnt occurred opposite the General David Ejoor’s Barracks of the Nigerian Army in Effurun, close to Warri.