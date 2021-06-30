Tragedy Averted As United Nigeria Airline Plane Experience Battery Failure In Asaba Int’l Airport

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy was averted on Monday, June 28, 2020, after a plane belonging to United Nigeria Airlines developed a battery fault just before takeoff.

About 60 passengers on board the Lagos bound flight were forced to disembark at the Asaba International Airport.

The newly launched airline, owned by Dr Obiora Okonkwo, an Anambra businessman who over the weekend lost the Anambra Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly operates using two refurbished planes from Russia.

A passenger who spoke with The Trent disclosed that passengers on a flight from Asaba to Lagos scheduled for 2:15 pm were made to disembark because the plane had a battery fault.

The passenger said; “It’s a shame. We had boarded and were awaiting take-off when we were told to alight because there were issues with the battery.”

“Dozens of people are stranded, and we are told that they will need to go to Lagos to buy the battery. How can an airline not notice this kind of life-threatening defect before telling passengers to board?” he questioned.

A Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) official who spoke to The Trent disclosed that the plane for the flight from Asaba to Lagos refused to start.

“Passengers are boiling. Many of them have crowded the Air Peace counter to see if they can get an alternative flight to their destination,” the source said.

“Honestly, United Nigeria Airline is not a real airline. It’s just a pako airline. The authorities need to take more precautionary measures to avert such safety threats. Lives are at stake here,” the FAAN official added.