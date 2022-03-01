Traditional Ruler Urge Urhobo Youths To Intensify Demand For Development Of Urhobo Nation

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo youths have been urged to intensify their efforts in voicing out their demands to government at all levels in Nigeria on developmental issues in the state.

The charged was given by the Idjerhe Monarch, HRM Obukovwo Whiskey, at his palace in Jesse Town of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State during a courtesy visit by the Urhobo Youths Leader Association to his palace.

The Ovie encouraged them to wake up from their slumber and confront anything that was confronting the Urhobo Nation as far as development was concerned.

HRM Whiskey noted that with 26 flow stations, the Urhobo had nothing to show as to what they were getting compared to their contributions in the economy growth of the country.

The monarch who said the Urhobo Nation was one of the largest and most productive in the country and as such must be treated with equity, encouraged the association to engaged the government in a constructive and peaceful manner to get what was rightfully the Urhobos, telling them to always protect and project the royal institutions and all the institutions in Urhobo land.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Urhobo Youths Leaders Association, Chief Anthony Ofoni, said the group which constituted the 24 Urhobo kingdom had a vision of advocating for a better welfare for the Urhobo youths and serving as a voice to the youths on topical issues.

The chairman, who congratulated the king on his one year coronation anniversary and his inauguration as a member of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, said the fight and struggle they were into was to ensure the governorship position was given to the Urhobos in state and solicited for the King’s support as a father.

Ofoni said the Urhobo youths were like soldiers who were always there to fight, to protect and to stand by the Kings, the Urhobos and the Urhobo nation ensuring peace and progress in the land.

He said he was optimistic that any governor that would emerged from the Urhobo Nation would be a governor that would have the interest of the state, the Urhobos, the traditional rulers and the nation at heart.

