Traders Lose Million As Fire Guts Water Side Area Of  Sapele Main

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a sad day for traders in Sapele Market as traders lament loss of goods worth millions of naira to an early morning fire outbreak.

Eye witness account had it that the fire started late in the night, between 2.00am and 3.00am and razed down stores in the waterside area of Sapele Main Market.

Most of the shops affected were used as warehouses for goods worth millions of naira.

One of the traders, Senator, cried out that her foundation had been destroyed.

“How do I start all over again,” she lamented.

It was gathered that this is about the third time her shop was so affected and in each incident, she hardly retrieve any of her goods.

Many other traders lamented their loss to the inferno when a visit was made to the scene of the incident.

It was said that before fire fighters could get to the scene, enough damage had been made.

However, a lady identified as Mrs. Queen escaped losses from the inferno as her shop was decked round and the roof of her shop was also decked with blocks.

The fire could not enter the shop and her goods were spared.

Attempt to reach the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Eugene Okpe Inoaghan, for comment on the inferno failed as he could not be reached.

Sympathisers called on the government of the day, both at the local and state levels, to come to the aid of the traders as their economic mainstay had been devastated.

Delta Bulletin