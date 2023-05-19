Top 30 Best Secondary Schools For Your Children  In Delta State

Share This





















1. Mastercare International School, Asaba:

Known for its excellent academic standards and discipline, Mastercare is a co-educational institution that offers both national and international curriculums. It boasts modern facilities such as science laboratories, libraries, and ICT centers.

2. Faith Academy, Ota:

This school, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, offers quality education and shapes students into well-rounded individuals, equipped to tackle life’s challenges.

3. Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi:

Lumen Christi consistently churns out students with outstanding results in national and international examinations. They focus on academic excellence and moral upbringing.

4. Regina Mundi Girls’ College, Asaba:

As one of the best all-girls’ secondary schools in Delta State, Regina Mundi offers a conducive environment for learning, with high-quality teaching staff and excellent facilities.

5. Hill Crest School, Asaba:

This school offers a blend of the Nigerian and British curricula. Hill Crest School is renowned for its academic achievements and leadership training.

6. Holy Spirit College, Asaba:

With a reputation for producing excellent students, Holy Spirit College provides a perfect blend of academic and co-curricular activities.

7. St. Patrick’s College, Asaba:

An all-boys institution known for its academic and sports achievements, St. Patrick’s College offers a comprehensive education in a disciplined environment.

St. Augustine’s College, New Bussa:

This school provides quality education with a focus on character and intelligence development.

9. Petros College, Ozoro:

Petros College offers a well-rounded education, with modern facilities and a strong emphasis on the sciences and arts.

10. Graceville High School, Asaba:

Known for its high academic standards, Graceville High School also provides students with opportunities to develop leadership skills.

11. Westend Mixed Secondary School, Asaba:

With a strong focus on the overall development of its students, Westend Mixed Secondary School offers a balanced curriculum and excellent facilities.

12. Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Warri:

This institution offers a broad-based curriculum, aiming to develop the academic and moral standards of its students.

13. Golden Crest Academy, Efurun:

Golden Crest Academy is recognized for its rich academic program and modern facilities, helping students reach their full potential.

14. Nosiere Primary School, Agbor:

Known for its emphasis on moral and intellectual development, Nosiere Primary School provides a conducive environment for learning.

15. Oxbridge Tutorial College, Warri:

This college prepares students for both local and international examinations, with a record of consistent academic excellence.

16. Bright Future College, Warri:

Bright Future College is recognized for its robust academic program and dedication to students' overall development.

17. Dayspring School, Warri:

This school is recognized for its outstanding results in external exams and a well-rounded curriculum.

18. Topmost International School, Asaba:

Offering a blend of the British and Nigerian curricula, Topmost International School is known for its high academic standards.

19. Deeper Life High School, Opete:

Deeper Life High School is known for its dedication to academic excellence and the moral upbringing of its students.

20. DSC Technical High School, Orhuwhorun:

DSC Technical High School stands out for its unique focus on technical and vocational training, alongside the standard academic curriculum.

21. Childville Secondary School, Warri:

This school offers an excellent blend of academic and extracurricular activities, promoting a holistic education for students.

22. Meadow Hall School, Warri:

Meadow Hall School offers an integrated scheme of work which includes the Nigerian and British curricula. It is renowned for its commitment to raising excellent and Godly children.

23. Marvel International School, Asaba:

This school is known for its impressive academic performance and a comprehensive curriculum that prepares students for life.

24. Bloomfield International School, Asaba:

Bloomfield International School offers a well-rounded education, with modern facilities and a strong emphasis on the sciences and arts.

25. Great Estimable Schools, Sapele:

This school offers a broad and balanced curriculum, aiming to develop the academic and moral standards of its students.

26. White Dove High School, Warri:

White Dove High School is recognized for its rich academic program and modern facilities, helping students reach their full potential.

27. Eagle Heights International Schools, Warri:

Eagle Heights offers an excellent blend of academic and extracurricular activities, promoting a holistic education for students.

28. Infant Jesus Academy, Asaba:

Infant Jesus Academy is a co-educational institution that promotes academic excellence and character development in its students.

29. Prime Scholars School, Asaba:

Prime Scholars School is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and the development of well-rounded students.

30. Solid Rock Girls’ Academy, Ughelli:

As one of the best all-girls’ secondary schools in Delta State, Solid Rock Girls’ Academy provides quality education and shapes students into well-rounded individuals.

The schools listed above represent the crème de la crème of secondary schools in Delta State. They are recognized for their commitment to delivering quality education, cultivating discipline, and fostering a conducive environment for the overall development of their students.

Choosing the right school is a significant decision, and we hope this list will guide parents and guardians in finding the most suitable secondary school for their wards in Delta State. Remember, the best school for a child is not necessarily the highest-ranking one, but rather the one that can best meet the unique needs, potential, and aspirations of the child.

