Tompolo’s Security Outfit Intercepts Vessel Laden With  Stolen Crude Oil Under Escort By Naval Boat

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives from Tanita Security Services, a private security contractor for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, owned by the former militant’s leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a. Tompolo, successfully intercepted a vessel suspected of being laden with stolen crude oil.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the vessel in question, named MT PRAISEL, was under escort by a naval boat commanded by Cdr Samuel Samba Musa.

This publication learnt that Tanita operatives held their ground after receiving backing from the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Naval Staff, eventually seizing the vessel. The incident occurred on August 2, 2023, in the Koko region of Delta State.

During their routine patrol, Tanita operatives spotted the vessel, which was reportedly flying the flag of Togo. However, intelligence had led them to suspect the vessel’s cargo was illicitly acquired crude oil. It is understood that when the Tanita operatives tried boarding the vessel, they encountered resistance from an accompanying Navy boat led by Cdr Musa. Despite threats of forceful action, the Tanita team stood firm and refused to yield.

Sources say the National Security Adviser and the Chief of Naval Staff were promptly notified, and they swiftly authorised the Tanita operatives to proceed with the interception.

Crude oil theft has been a concern for Nigeria and has resulted in substantial losses. Last year alone, the nation suffered an estimated daily loss of 470,000 barrels of crude, translating to a staggering $700 million.

PoliticsNigeria