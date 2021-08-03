Tokyo 2020: Ese Brume Plans To Wear Her Olympic Medal On Bishop Oyedepo

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The first Nigerian athlete to win a medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics has revealed her plan to wear her bronze medal on the Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

The PUNCH had reported that Brume recorded a 6.97 metres jump in the final of the event at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to win her first Olympic medal and Nigeria’s first at this Games.

25-year-old Nigerian placed behind American Brittney Reese who claimed the silver medal with a jump of 6.97m also.

After the game, Ese Brume dedicated her bronze to Oyedepo and thanked Nigerians for their support.

She said, “Setting the African record boosted my confidence because then my injury was still fresh, yet I was able to set that record and a Personal Best. So, I thought to myself that ‘yes I could do it’ and my coach thought the same as well, so we never settled for less.

“And to those who were here but could not compete, never settle for less. God is with you. It is not over until it is over. You may not have competed here today but God has a better future ahead for you.

“This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. I plan to go to Canaan-Land to wear it (Bronze medal) on Bishop David Oyedepo.

“It has been a great season even though I got injured in April, but I never settled for less. I never looked at the situation but kept on pushing and my coach kept on pushing and told me ‘Ese, you can do it.’ Thank God I’m here today.”

Punch