Published On: Tue, Apr 5th, 2022

To End Terrorism, Nigeria Needs Balance Of Terror, Not Mercenaries

By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The threat of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State,   to bring in foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists hibernating in forests areas around Kaduna State if the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari fails to tackle the terrorism head-on is not only  aggrandizing,  but  distractionary and he knows   it.

For over seven years El-Rufai and  Buhari have  turned a blind eye  to the , internalised,  institutionalised  and systematic  unabated genocide  going on in Nigeria particularly  in Kaduna  State.    Thousands  of Nigerian citizens  especially the indigenous peoples are  being  killed , kidnapped for ransom , raped , sodomised,   dehumanised, dispossessed of their ancestral land and forced  into  internal displaced persons  camp  and their properties and businesses  worth several millions of Naira destroyed by  Fulani mllitias  from other African Countries who are  now branded as bandits,  with the support of their cousins in Nigeria .

As these atrocities are going on El Rufai and Buhari  have choose to look the other way because these criminals  are of the same ethnic group with  them  . Just last week  within four days  117 people were  killed, 130 abducted, 10,463 displaced   properties and businesses  worth millions of Naira were  destroyed  in Kaduna without any consequences.

El Rufai and Buhari have  always made empty promises that  they will take actions to protect the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens in Nigeria and in Kaduna  in particular  but have  done nothing other than take sides with their  kiths and kins of foreign extraction  who are on daily basis committing heinous  crime against Nigerians . While the Nigerian authorities  allow the Fulani militias to be well armed  with AK-47 riffles and other sophisticated weapons  they disarm Nigerians of their double barrel and dane guns and even up to  their  cutlasses and  kitchen utensils leaving them defenceless and vulnerable as soft targets.

EL Rufai  did not go to  brief the president in Abuja  of the recent killings in Kaduna but only  wanted to be sensational . The president “s assurance  to El Rufai  that action will be taken to bring an end to terrorism in the next few months is a farce to massage the feelings of Nigerians to believing that he is going to do something when in  actual fact he knows that  he will  not . Nigerians  on the other hand  are not   dumb either because they know that their president will be leaving office in about a year  from now  and will do  nothing having  created an enabling  environment that has  fully empowered his kiths and kins  to make Nigeria ungovernable.

EL Rufai  should stop playing to the gallery and fooling himself not Nigerians  by urging  the   Nigerian Armed Forces to bomb the  forest enclaves where terrorists are hibernating and kill everybody there . He knows well that , that will  never happen because of the  clannish security architecture we now have   in Nigeria where out of  the 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria  all  the security agencies are headed by persons from one ethnic group of the same culture and religion.

El-Rufai should stop  swearing to God  and the President should also stop  assuring Nigerians and do the right thing. If the  Nigerian government is  sincere to end terrorism in Nigeria  it must stop handling  terrorist with  kit gloves  . Equip and motivate  the Nigerian police and army to enable  them  discharge their constitutional responsibilities . Arm the Nigeria public  with the necessary fire arms  to help them defend themselves  to  complement the efforts of our security agencies . Once the terrorist know that members of the public are armed like them with equal.fire power  in the streets , communities  , schools , churches , mosques , market places  etc they will be cautions of attacking Nigerians .  This is what  the act of balance of terror is  all about and that is what we need in Nigeria to end terrorism and not  the hiring mercenaries.

Balance of terror  is the most powerful weapon to terrorists attack .With balance of terror  we are the terrorists equal, without it we  are their victims.

 

A human right lawyer, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos

 

