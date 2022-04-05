To End Terrorism, Nigeria Needs Balance Of Terror, Not Mercenaries

Share This





















By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The threat of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, to bring in foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists hibernating in forests areas around Kaduna State if the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari fails to tackle the terrorism head-on is not only aggrandizing, but distractionary and he knows it.

For over seven years El-Rufai and Buhari have turned a blind eye to the , internalised, institutionalised and systematic unabated genocide going on in Nigeria particularly in Kaduna State. Thousands of Nigerian citizens especially the indigenous peoples are being killed , kidnapped for ransom , raped , sodomised, dehumanised, dispossessed of their ancestral land and forced into internal displaced persons camp and their properties and businesses worth several millions of Naira destroyed by Fulani mllitias from other African Countries who are now branded as bandits, with the support of their cousins in Nigeria .

As these atrocities are going on El Rufai and Buhari have choose to look the other way because these criminals are of the same ethnic group with them . Just last week within four days 117 people were killed, 130 abducted, 10,463 displaced properties and businesses worth millions of Naira were destroyed in Kaduna without any consequences.

El Rufai and Buhari have always made empty promises that they will take actions to protect the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens in Nigeria and in Kaduna in particular but have done nothing other than take sides with their kiths and kins of foreign extraction who are on daily basis committing heinous crime against Nigerians . While the Nigerian authorities allow the Fulani militias to be well armed with AK-47 riffles and other sophisticated weapons they disarm Nigerians of their double barrel and dane guns and even up to their cutlasses and kitchen utensils leaving them defenceless and vulnerable as soft targets.

EL Rufai did not go to brief the president in Abuja of the recent killings in Kaduna but only wanted to be sensational . The president “s assurance to El Rufai that action will be taken to bring an end to terrorism in the next few months is a farce to massage the feelings of Nigerians to believing that he is going to do something when in actual fact he knows that he will not . Nigerians on the other hand are not dumb either because they know that their president will be leaving office in about a year from now and will do nothing having created an enabling environment that has fully empowered his kiths and kins to make Nigeria ungovernable.

EL Rufai should stop playing to the gallery and fooling himself not Nigerians by urging the Nigerian Armed Forces to bomb the forest enclaves where terrorists are hibernating and kill everybody there . He knows well that , that will never happen because of the clannish security architecture we now have in Nigeria where out of the 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria all the security agencies are headed by persons from one ethnic group of the same culture and religion.

El-Rufai should stop swearing to God and the President should also stop assuring Nigerians and do the right thing. If the Nigerian government is sincere to end terrorism in Nigeria it must stop handling terrorist with kit gloves . Equip and motivate the Nigerian police and army to enable them discharge their constitutional responsibilities . Arm the Nigeria public with the necessary fire arms to help them defend themselves to complement the efforts of our security agencies . Once the terrorist know that members of the public are armed like them with equal.fire power in the streets , communities , schools , churches , mosques , market places etc they will be cautions of attacking Nigerians . This is what the act of balance of terror is all about and that is what we need in Nigeria to end terrorism and not the hiring mercenaries.

Balance of terror is the most powerful weapon to terrorists attack .With balance of terror we are the terrorists equal, without it we are their victims.

A human right lawyer, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos