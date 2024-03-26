Tinubu To Attend Burial Ceremony Of 17 Soldiers Killed In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Army has fixed a date for the burial of 17 soldiers killed while on a peacekeeping mission in Delta State.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Army noted that the soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Delta State will be buried on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to be the Special Guest of Honour at the burial ceremony.

The burial is billed to take place at the National Cemetery, Abuja, by 3pm.

Vanguard

