Tinubu Bows To Pressure From E.K.Clark’s Group, Appoints Niger Delta Minister

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Tinubu finally bowed to pressures from Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) headed by former Ijaw leader and former Minister of Information Chief Edwin Clark.

Recalled that Niger Delta was missing in the list of ministries that was released last week, triggering mixed reactions. On Saturday, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) had vowed to resist any move to cancel the Ministry of Niger Delta.

The pressure from the group had probably made Tinubu to have a change of mind to appoint Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

The appointment of Momoh was announced in a statement which Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, issued on Sunday night.

Aside from the inclusion of Niger Delta, the president also changed portfolios of some ministers.

Adegboyega Oyetola, who was initially announced Transportation Minister, was redeployed to the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo was redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior.

Hon. Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.”

The President also approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President,” the statement read.

The ministers would be sworn in at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

DailyTrust

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com