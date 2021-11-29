Throwback On Dafinone, The First Nigerian To Ever Hold A Guinness World Record

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTIDAY)-The Guinness world record is given to people who set records that have never been set in the history of the world, and some Nigerians are holders of the Guinness world record. You might have heard about some people from Nigeria who are Guinness world record holders, but have you heard about the first Nigerian to get the Guinness world record? Everything that started in this world must have the first person or first group of persons who started it, no doubt about that.

The first Nigerian to get the Guinness world record was a man, and his name is David Dafinone from Sapele, Delta state, and he was born on 12 March 1926. He is known as one of the most prominent Nigerians. He was a Nigerian politician and a well-known accountant. According to reports, Dafinone is the first Nigerian ever to get a Guinness world record, which he got in 1999 before anyone else in Nigeria.

Other Nigerians have gotten the Guinness world record, but they got theirs many years after Dafinone got his own. He got the world record as the man to have the highest numbers of chartered accountants in a family. His 5 children, 3 sons, and 2 daughters are all chartered accountants. They all qualified as members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in The United Kingdom between 1986 to 1999.

His family is the only family in the world to achieve such height, thereby getting him the Guinness world record, and also the first Nigerian to get a Guinness world record. David Dafinone died on 30 September 2018 at 94 years old. Thanks for reading, please like, share, and follow me up.

