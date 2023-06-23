Three Suspected Armed Robbers Meet Their Waterloo In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives has neutralized three suspected armed robbers operating along Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu airport road Warri,Delta State.

The state police command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed on Thursday at about 1020hours, operatives attached to ‘B’ division Warri led by the DPO SP Bolarinwa Alabi, acting on a distress call about an armed robbery operation along Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu airport road Warri, that armed hoodlums were operating in an unregistered black Toyota corolla car raced to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the advancing police team fired gun shots at the Policemen and the team retaliated.

“The police engaged them in a serious gun duel during which three of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries. The injured suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital.

Exhibit recovered includes one cut-to-size locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, an unregistered black Toyota corolla car, and eight different vehicle keys. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing,” the statement disclosed.

In a related development, on the same day, at about 1030hours, operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on visibility/confidence building patrol along Asaba-Benin Express Road by Issele Asagba, sighted a suspicious looking young man with a sack bag pretending to be waiting for a vehicle.

As soon as the operatives highlighted from their vehicle, the suspect took to his heels abandoning the sack bag, he was chased but he escaped. Upon searching the abandoned bag, one pump action gun and six live cartridges were recovered. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass urges members of the public particularly Deltans to be mindful of their environment and ensure that any suspicious persons or movement within their environment be promptly reported to the nearest police station or through any of the following phone numbers