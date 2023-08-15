Three Suspected Armed Robbers Meet Their Waterloo In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives shot dead three suspected armed robbers/kidnappers in Urhobo community along Ogbolokposo are in Ebrumede, Delta State during gun duel.

The suspects were allegedly to have engage the police in gun duel during which three of them who were fatally injured later gave up the ghost. One gun was recovered from them.

Urhobotoday reliably gathered that on 14/8/2023, at about 21 operatives of Ebrumede police station while on visibility patrol along Ogbolokposo area in Ebrumede, they sighted a tricycle with four male occupants headed towards their direction.

The operatives in their usual way flagged down the tricycle only for the occupants to jump down and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Policemen.

The police while chasing them, engage them in a shootout during which three of them were fatally wounded and One AK-47 rifle was recovered.

The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

When contacted, Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is ongoing.

In a related development on 13/8/2023 at about 1300hours, acting on credible intelligence received on some suspects involved in criminal activities in Ibusa oshimili north LGA, operatives of Ibusa division trailed and arrested one Musa Saliu ‘m’ aged 27yrs at Ibusa by-pass. When a search warrant was executed at his premises, one locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that one Zulka Muhammed ‘m’ aged 29ys who resides in Ibusa community is a member of the gang. Suspects led the operatives to Umudafe in Ibusa where the said Zulka was arrested.

Furthermore, on 12/8/2023, at about 1800hrs acting on an actionable intelligence gathered on a notorious black spot in Otu Jeremi in Ughelli South LGA that majorly deals on sales and distribution of illicit drugs, and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp. On the strength of the information, detectives of the CP monitoring unit stormed the black spot where two suspects namely Matthew Richard ‘m’ aged 32yrs, and Sampson Mashama ‘m’ aged 37yrs both from Otu-Jeremi were arrested, and several packs and wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.