Three Set Ablaze For Allegedly Stealing Musical Instruments In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three persons were weekend, reportedly set ablaze by a mob at Ofuoma community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, for allegedly stealing musical instruments worth millions of naira.

The deceased, it was gathered, were apprehended by some youths in the early hours of Saturday after they were allegedly found to be involved in the theft of the musical instruments belonging to a Disc Jockey, DJ, from a location in the community.

“One of the suspects arrested confessed the other two and they were traced to their hideout and were also arrested before they were burnt alive at the extreme of the community, along Odovie, Isiokolo road.

“The angry mob refused to hand them over to the police authority because they might influence them to be released. And that would cause another thing in the community”, a community source said.

Another source said: “I came out in the middle of the night when I saw people running around and upon my inquiry, I was informed that three persons suspected to be robbers have been arrested and in their confession, they said that they were responsible for missing musical instruments of a popular DJ in the community.

“The DJ attempted suicide after his instruments were stolen over a month ago and it took the intervention of family members and friends that he is alive.”

Contacted, Police Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying the youths failed to hand over the suspects to the police.

The incident came a few days after two persons were set ablaze in a neighbouring community for allegedly stealing rods from a building site.

Vanguard