THE DELTA ICON: CONSOLIDATING PROSPERITY AND DEVELOPMENT BEYOND DELTA 2023

Share This























THE DELTA ICON INFORMATION LEAFLET

Delta Icon is a group of prominent Deltans; professionals, academics, development practitioners, religious leaders, community and grass root leaders, and accomplished rights activists, drawn from the three senatorial districts and all ethnic nationalities in the state.

They are committed to the development of a greater, more united, developed, prosperous, safe and stronger Delta; through the consolidation of the achievements of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s administration in good governance, development and prosperity in the post 2023 era. And through a new leadership that is able, prudent, accountable, dependable; committed to good governance and inclusive growth and development; and that will not be immersed in personality cults and patronage politics.

THE DELTA ICON believes that:

i). The geographical, ethnic and cultural diversity of Delta State is an inherent strength that has to be harnessed for greatness

ii) The existing rotation of power arrangements amongst the three Senatorial Districts has been and remains a strong foundation for building a greater, united, peaceful and prosperous Delta

iii) Since the existing precedence of rotational power arrangements has gone full circle among the Senatorial Districts, the circle should begin anew from where it started, which is the Delta Central Senatorial District.

This is crucial for fairness, equity, justice and constitutes the basis for continued unity, peace and stability in the state.

iv. The Delta Icon further believes that the previous and current Administrations in the State have laid a strong foundation of infrastructure, social service delivery, economic growth and peace; which has to be consolidated in the post Delta 2023 era, by an effective, efficient and capable leadership with strong capacity in policy and resource management, prudence and accountability.

THE VISIONS AND OBJECTIVES OF DELTA ICON

i). Advocates for fairness, equity and justice in the zoning of the governorship candidacy to senatorial districts in the 2023 Election;

ii). Influence the direction of the politics of succession and elections in the forthcoming 2023 elections in ways that consolidate existing gains in infrastructure, prosperity and development for all Deltans;

iii) Constitute part of the process of scouting for able, dynamic, dependable and tested leader with the right character, ability, commitment and motivation as successor to Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa in 2023.

iv). Seek a leadership that is capable of moving politics and the political structure and dynamics beyond personality cults onto a broad, popular and inclusive platform, that is committed to public service, the public good, popular interests and people’s wellbeing.

v). Ensure that any emerging leadership is committed to the continuation of good governance and sustenance of the good work of Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s Administration in the post 2023 era.

DELTA ICON INTENDS TO DELIVER ON ITS BELIEFS, VISIONS AND OBJECTIVES;

a. Through leveraging on the capacity of its high calibre, credible and competent members and their commitment to upscale the quality of politics and leadership in the post 2023 Delta State.

b. Delta Icon would vigorously mobilize Deltans in all ethnic nationalities and across gender, age and strata; reach out to civil society, social and cultural, youth and women groups, communities and community leaders, the media, professionals and political leaders

c. Delta Icon would liaise and network with other groups with similar visions and interests, to join in the quest in consolidating the development and prosperity through good leadership.

BUILDING ON EXISTING QUALITY OF LEADERSHIP

The new model of leadership that Delta Icon seeks is that of a Pan- Delta leader with good character and excellent records and antecedents that will build upon and surpass the existing leadership structure in the following areas:

*Respect for uniqueness of the state through inclusiveness and accommodation of all senatorial districts and diverse groups.

*Unblemished public or private sector service to delta state.

*Unblemished community service

*Transformational leadership in private and public service investments in people and businesses in delta state.

*Exemplary leadership attainment in the professions and careers

*Servant leadership, team building, collective leadership, consensus building and conciliation.

*Progressive and people oriented worldviews.

*Respect for party conventions and rules.

Victories in elections at all levels.

*Management competencies in post election process.

OUR EXPECTATIONS FROM COMMUNITY LEADERS, RELIGIOUS LEADERS, CIVIL SOCIETY, YOUTH AND WOMEN LEADERS, SOCIAL AND CULTURAL GROUPS

The Delta Icon appeals to the above groups to key into the new model of leadership and mobilize support for a leader that is capable of consolidating the achievements of good governance, development and prosperity of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s Administration in the post 2023 era.

Hon. Justice V. I Ofesi (rtd)

Chairman, DELTA ICON