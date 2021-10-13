The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Are you looking for a new movie on Netflix to watch now? Well, don't look any further. Netflix has these amazing movies that you will enjoy. some of the movies that you can watch are award-winning movies.

The Crown

The movie is i9snpired by queen Elizabeth 11 and written by Anita Singh. It’s also a movie that scoped seven awards at the Emmys recently.Netflix has presented the movie in four seasons detailing the events of the 90s that happened.

Money Heist on Netflix

This is a series that has been making noise on the screens lately.The Spanish thriller is one of the non-English series that has n-been watched in the history of movies.The storyline is centred on the professor the lead actor who leads two heists in different cities. With five seasons already put the series is a must-watch if you haven’t watched it.

Lupin

The french produced thriller is one of the latest movies that you can watch on Netflix. In this French mystery thriller, Omar Sy plays a great thief who attempts to reclaim the jewellery that his father was wrongfully accused of stealing.The series also doesn't waste any time, jamming suspense into every scene. When you add it all up, it's a strong contender for one of the year's best shows "Karen Han of Slate believes this.

Shadow and Bone

“Shadow and Bone” is a new fantasy series about a mapmaker who discovers she possesses a magical ability that could set her country free. She must learn to use it while evading those who want to kill her.

Conclusion

you can never be bored when you have Netflix with you. You get the best experience with Netflix.there are just so many cool movies that you can access on Netflix even with your mobile phone.