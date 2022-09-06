Tenant  Absconds With  Two Neighbour’s Children In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has declared two children missing in Oko community, a suburb of Asaba, the state capital.

The command in a statement on Tuesday, September 5, 2022, said a neighbour took the siblings, Chinyere Amago and Chiziterem, to the market on August 27, to buy clothes for them and have not returned since then.

“Chinyere Amago (m) and Chiziterm (f) of power line by Oko, Delta State whose photographs are on your screen have been reported missing. They are dark in complexion, no tribal marks, speaks Igbo and English Language fluently,” the statement read.

“The victims were taken from the mother by their neighbor, name unknown on 27/08/2022 at about 1100hrs to the market to buy them clothes and have not returned home

“Anyone with useful information of the whereabouts of the victims should report to “B”Division Asaba, PPRO’s office Asaba. You can also call our complaint lines or the nearest police station,”

LinderIkeji