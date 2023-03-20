1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Mar 20th, 2023

Ten Elected Delta  House Of Assembly Members That Will Represent Urhobo Nation

LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobotoday.com is presenting to you ten successful members of Delta State House of Assembly that will be representing Urhobo nation  in the next four years in House of Assembly.

They were elected in the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly election.

 

1 Hon Benson Obire  Warri South Constituency 2

2 Okakurho James Augoye Okpe LG.

3 Barr Edafe Emakpor  Uvwie LG

4 Festus Eseoghene Utuama  Ughelli South

5 Barr Omonade Matthew  Ughelli north Constituency 1

6 Barr Spencer Ohwofa  Ughelli north Constituency 2

7 Blessing Achoja  Ethiope west

8 Olorogun Barr Arthur Akpowowo  Ethiope east

9 Egbetamah Ovie Collins  Udu LG

10 Okakurho Perkins Umukoro  Sapele, LG

 

 

