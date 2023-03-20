Ten Elected Delta  House Of Assembly Members That Will Represent Urhobo Nation

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobotoday.com is presenting to you ten successful members of Delta State House of Assembly that will be representing Urhobo nation in the next four years in House of Assembly.

They were elected in the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly election.

1 Hon Benson Obire Warri South Constituency 2

2 Okakurho James Augoye Okpe LG.

3 Barr Edafe Emakpor Uvwie LG

4 Festus Eseoghene Utuama Ughelli South

5 Barr Omonade Matthew Ughelli north Constituency 1

6 Barr Spencer Ohwofa Ughelli north Constituency 2

7 Blessing Achoja Ethiope west

8 Olorogun Barr Arthur Akpowowo Ethiope east

9 Egbetamah Ovie Collins Udu LG

10 Okakurho Perkins Umukoro Sapele, LG