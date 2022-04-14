Teenager Holidaying In Isoko Community Electrocuted While Charging Phone

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An 18-year-old boy identified as Chibuike Emmanuel has reportedly died from electrocution in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta.

The teenager was said to have been electrocuted at about 5:00 pm on Tuesday while charging his iPhone 8 with a public electricity supply.

According to a community source on Wednesday, the incident was reported to the police at about 7:00 pm on Tuesday by the mother’s friend who brought him from Lagos State to spend his holiday with them in Ozoro.

The victim was said to have laid on the floor in the residence of his mother’s friend (name withheld) located at Idheze Road, Ozoro, and placed the iPhone on his chest while charging and sleeping off.

“It was in that process that the deceased was electrocuted. He was rushed to Okeleke Hospital for resuscitation but was confirmed dead.

“The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Bromic private mortuary in Ozoro awaiting autopsy,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

(NAN)