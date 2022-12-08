Teach Yourself, Friends, Family Members Numbers From 1-1,000,000 In Urhobo Language
LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Non-Governmental Organisation, Urhobo Peculiar Advocates (UPA) has interpreted 1,000,000 numbers in English to Urhobo language.
The stated that the reason is to encourage all Urhobo sons and daughters to learn and teach others too the urhobo language; by so doing promoting the culture and tradition of urhobo nation.
See interpretation below:
1 = Ovo
2 = Ive
3 = Erha
4 = Ene
5 = Iyorin
6 = Esan
7 = Ighwre
8 = Erenre
9 = Irhirin
10 = Ihwe
11 = Ihwegbovo
12 = Ihwegbive
13 = Ihwegberha
14 = Ihwegbene
15 = Ihwegbiyorin
16 = Ihwegbesan
17 = Ihwegbighwre
18 = Ihwegberenre
19 = Ihwegbirhirin
20 = Uje
30 = Ogban
40 = Ujuve
50 = Ujuvegbihwe
60 = Ujorha
70 = Ujorhagbihwe
80 = Ujone
90 = Ujonegbihwe
100 = Ujorin
110 = Ujoringbihwe
120 = Ujosan
130 = Ujosan gbi ihwe
140 = Ujughwre
150 = Ujughwre gbi ihwe
160 = Ujorenren
170 = Ujorenren gbi ihwe
180 = Ujurhirin
190 = Ujurhirin gbi ihwe
200 = Ujorin ive / Uri
300 = Ujorin erha
400 = Ujorin ene
500 = Ujorin iyorin
600 = Ujorin esan
700 = Ujorin ighwre
800 = Ujorin erenren
900 = Ujorin irhirin
1,000 = Uriorin
2,000 = Uriorin ive
3,000 = Uriorin erha
4,000 = Uriorin ene
5,000 = Uriorin iyorin
6,000 = Uriorin esan
7,000 = Uriorin ighwre
8,000 = Uriorin erenren
9,000 = Uriorin irhirin
10,000 = Uriorin ihwe
20,000 = Uriorin uje
30,000 = Uriorin ogban
40,000 = Uriorin ujuve
50,000 = Uriorin ujuvegbihwe
60,000 = Uriorin ujorha
70,000 = Uriorin ujorhagbihwe
80,000 = Uriorin ujone
90,000 = Uriorin ujonegbihwe
100,000 = Odu
200,000 = Odu ive
300,000 = Odu erha
400,000 = Odu ene
500,000 = Odu iyorin
600,000 = Odu esan
700,000 = Odu ighwre
800,000 = Odu erenren
900,000 = Odu irhirin
1,000,000 = Ododuru / Odudurin