Teach Yourself, Friends,  Family Members Numbers From  1-1,000,000 In Urhobo Language

LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Non-Governmental Organisation, Urhobo Peculiar Advocates (UPA) has interpreted 1,000,000 numbers in English to Urhobo language.

The stated that the reason is to encourage all Urhobo sons and daughters to learn and teach others too the urhobo language; by so doing promoting the culture and tradition of urhobo nation.

See interpretation below:

1 = Ovo

2 = Ive

3 = Erha

4 = Ene

5 = Iyorin

6 = Esan

7 = Ighwre

8 = Erenre

9 = Irhirin

10 = Ihwe

11 = Ihwegbovo

12 = Ihwegbive

13 = Ihwegberha

14 = Ihwegbene

15 = Ihwegbiyorin

16 = Ihwegbesan

17 = Ihwegbighwre

18 = Ihwegberenre

19 = Ihwegbirhirin

20 = Uje

30 = Ogban

40 = Ujuve

50 = Ujuvegbihwe

60 = Ujorha

70 = Ujorhagbihwe

80 = Ujone

90 = Ujonegbihwe

100 = Ujorin

110 = Ujoringbihwe

120 = Ujosan

130 = Ujosan gbi ihwe

140 = Ujughwre

150 = Ujughwre gbi ihwe

160 = Ujorenren

170 = Ujorenren gbi ihwe

180 = Ujurhirin

190 = Ujurhirin gbi ihwe

200 = Ujorin ive / Uri

300 = Ujorin erha

400 = Ujorin ene

500 = Ujorin iyorin

600 = Ujorin esan

700 = Ujorin ighwre

800 = Ujorin erenren

900 = Ujorin irhirin

1,000 = Uriorin

2,000 = Uriorin ive

3,000 = Uriorin erha

4,000 = Uriorin ene

5,000 = Uriorin iyorin

6,000 = Uriorin esan

7,000 = Uriorin ighwre

8,000 = Uriorin erenren

9,000 = Uriorin irhirin

10,000 = Uriorin ihwe

20,000 = Uriorin uje

30,000 = Uriorin ogban

40,000 = Uriorin ujuve

50,000 = Uriorin ujuvegbihwe

60,000 = Uriorin ujorha

70,000 = Uriorin ujorhagbihwe

80,000 = Uriorin ujone

90,000 = Uriorin ujonegbihwe

100,000 = Odu

200,000 = Odu ive

300,000 = Odu erha

400,000 = Odu ene

500,000 = Odu iyorin

600,000 = Odu esan

700,000 = Odu ighwre

800,000 = Odu erenren

900,000 = Odu irhirin

1,000,000 = Ododuru / Odudurin