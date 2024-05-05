TCN Announces Power Outage In Parts Of  Delta State For Two Weeks

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Saturday, in Benin, said that there would be a power outage in its Amukpe substation for two weeks.

This is according to a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah.1/2

Mbah said the disruption would begin on May 4 and last till May 17.

The outage, according to the TCN, is to enable contractors to have a safe environment to erect two 132KV transmission towers at the substation.

The company also said that as a result of the intended power outage, there would be no bulk power supply to Benin DisCo through the Adeje industrial, woodland, Mosogar, Sapele and Abraka feeders for the period.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), hereby states that it will commence the erection of two number 132kV transmission towers at its Amukpe Transmission Substation.

”And will equally restring a portion of the Benin-Delta and Delta-Oghara 132kV double circuit transmission lines from Saturday, May 4 to May 17, 2024.

“Consequently, Amukpe Substation will be out of power for the duration of the work.

“Also, there will be no bulk power supply to Benin DisCo (BEDC) through the following feeders: the Adeje, industrial Woodland, Mosogar, Sapele and Abraka feeders.

“The outage is necessary to create a safe working environment for the contractor. Completion of the projects will put in place N-1 redundancy that would enable TCN supply bulk electricity to the substation from either the Benin or Ughelli transmission line.

“This means that when one transmission line is faulty, bulk electricity can still be received in the substation from the second line,” Mbah said.

She said that the projects would help ensure a more flexible and consistent bulk power supply through the Amukpe transmission substation when completed.

BEDC is responsible for retail distribution of electricity in Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo States with a geographical coverage of 57,353 square kilometres.

(NAN)

