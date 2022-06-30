Suspected Yahoo Boy Crushes Pregnant Lady, Woman, Child To Death In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A pregnant lady, woman and her child have been crushed to death by a driver at Urhobo community of Okpare in Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The yet-to-be-identified driver of the Toyota Venza is suspected to be an internet fraudster otherwise known as Yahoo Boy.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening by the popular sharp curve along the Okpare-Ughelli road.

Besides the deceased pregnant lady, woman and child, two other persons also sustained fatal injuries from the road crash.

The deceased, who were related, were said to be returning from Ughelli when they met their untimely death.

The killer-driver was said to be driving the Toyota Venza at high speed when he allegedly veered off his lane and crushed a tricycle with five occupants.

The two injured passengers including the driver of the tricycle are said to be receiving medical attention at the Ughelli Central Hospital.

It was gathered that the reckless driver has been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident and arrest, said he wasn’t aware of the killer-driver was a Yahoo boy.

Tribune