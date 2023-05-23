Suspected Ritual: Panic As Oghara Residents Found Headless Body Around school Entrance

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected ritual activities within metropolis in Oghara Kingdom, Delta State has continued to unsettle residents of Koko Junction including students of the popular Saint Augustine’s College few meters away from the Oghara main town.

Investigation revealed that the headless man was found around the signboard of Saint Augustine’s College around the expressway to Koko Junction and Benin City already emitting offensive odour thereby causing unnecessary panic and fear of the unknown within the area.

Although sources said that headless man may have been lunatic that was allegedly killed by an unknown vehicle on the expressway, but villagers who on everyday take the route of the road to their farmlands, but spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, however described the corpse of the headless man as ritual activity allegedly carried out by suspected ritualists in the area.

Principal of Saint Augustine’s College, Oghara Kingdom, Rev fr Immanuel Tugudu who spoke to Journalists said that the situation at present is frightening considering the spate of insecurity in Nigeria adding that since the headless man was found by the school signboard, security around the school had been beefed up with a view to ensuring that non of the students are victim of the unknown.

Further investigation revealed that there has been rampaging activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen who allegedly have taken over the bush paths around the college even though no report of kidnap had been made known in the recent times, but those in the know alleged that the herdsmen are the perpetrators of frequently Kidnappings in Oghara Kingdom.

Only recently, local Vigilante Group In Oghara Kingdom vowed to ensure that evil activities of the herdsmen are brought to an end after the suspected Fulani herdsmen were alleged to have raped two female housewives in their farmlands. Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident disclosing that Policemen have been drafted to the areas to ensure those behind the activities are brought to book as soon as possible adding that it will no longer be business as usual for Criminals in Delta State.

AbujaPress