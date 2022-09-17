Suspected Okowa’s Thugs Disrupt Doctor 4 Peter Obi Free Medical Outreach Programme In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The high expectations and enthusiasm with which citizens of the 11) states of the Southeast and South South trooped out to Asaba, the Delta State capital, to benefit from the widely publicized free medical outreach by the ‘Diasporan Medics 4 Good Governance’ in conjunction with ‘Doctors 4 Peter Obi’ in Ogbonologo market in Asaba, was truncated by some political thugs, early afternoon Friday today.

According to a press statement by the Peter Obi Support Network, signed by Onwuasoanya FCC Jones who is the Director, Strategic Communication “…we regretfully wish to alert Nigerians to the irresponsible resort to hooliganism by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as he sent his thugs to disrupt a free medical outreach organised by ‘Diasporan Medics 4 Good Governance in conjunction with Doctors 4 Peter Obi in Ogbonologo market in Asaba, Delta State.

“Governor Okowa who is also the vice-presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party reportedly sent a group of thugs led by the Chairman of Oshimili South LGA of the State, Mr. Kelvin Obi Ezenyili gave no valid reason for stopping hundreds of anxious citizens, who are victims of Okowa’s poor governance from accessing a free medical intervention organised by responsible professionals whose only aim is to meet the medical needs of these Deltans and other citizens.”

The Network regretted that, “instead of showing gratitude to these selfless medical professionals who tasked themselves to provide useful health interventions to the citizenry, Governor Okowa chose to exhibit reckless wickedness by disrupting the exercise.

“We understand that Okowa’s action is a reflection of his Party’s electoral insecurity and a demonstration of their frustration with their clear and loud rejection by all classes of Nigerians who have made no pretentions about their preference for the Labour Party and her presidential candidate, H/E Peter Obi, as the vehicle to birth good governance and rescue them from years of mindless dictatorship and reckless rape of their commonwealth, accentuated by an inexplicable dearth of public amenities and any semblance of good governance.”

The statement pointed out that “Governor Okowa must be advised that a resort to sheer hooliganism and deployment of unlawful force cannot stop the people’s resolve to take back their country and enthrone good governance across board.

“In line with the character and philosophy of Obi, the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and in keeping with the guiding principle of the ObiDatti Campaign, members of Labour Party in Delta State, volunteers and our supporters from across different political leanings have restrained themselves from responding in kind to Okowa’s thugs as they conducted themselves in the most responsible manner, even in the face of unwarranted provocations by PDP’s thugs.

“We enjoin all our members, especially, delegates attending the Southeast/SouthSouth Summit for Peter Obi, to continue to conduct themselves well and to use the provided channels to inform us, promptly, of any threat or acts of intimidation from any quarters.”