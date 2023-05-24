Suspected Notorious Cultist, Gun Runner Arrested While On His Way To Supply Arm To Customer

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives has arrested a suspected cultist and gun runner, Bibi Asengbe with a locally made English berretta pistol while on his way to supply a customer arm at Jakpa junction, Effurun, Warri, Delta State.

He was arrested on May 22nd, 2023 when Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Orerokpe Division SP Paul Obaware received information from a member of Okwukoko Anti-cult Unit that one Asengbe , a notorious cultist and a gun-runner who has been on the command’s wanted list was sighted on a motorcycle around Okwukoko Community.

The Patrol team from Orerokpe was swiftly mobilized by the DPO alongside members of the local anti-cult, embarked on a technical intelligence led operation and trailed the suspect to his hideout at Okwukoko where he was rounded up and arrested. When search was conducted on him, a locally made English berretta pistol was recovered from him.

Investigation revealed that the suspect was on his way to supply the arm to one of his customers named Marvin (surname unknown) at Jakpa junction, Effurun, Warri at a cost of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (#250,000).

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that nvestigation is ongoing while manhunt for the said Marvin and other accomplices is ongoing.